Rakul Preet Singh gets trolled for posting these pictures!

Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. For one of her promotions, the actress wore a nice frilly dress and the netizens jumped to teach her some moral code of conduct

Rakul Preet Singh is a popular name in the Southern film industry and has made her name in Bollywood with Yaariyan and Aiyaary. Rakul finally bagged her big-budget film in the Hindi film industry with Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De. The actress plays the love interest of Ajay's character Ashish, who is 50, whereas, Rakul's character, Ayesha is 26. The film also features Tabu in a prominent role. She plays the wife of Ajay's character.

The star cast of De De Pyaar De is on an extensive promotion-spree for the film, and for one of the promotions, Rakul Preet wore a summery frilled dress. The actress shared the picture on her Instagram account, where she looks all happy and chirpy.

Sharing the picture, she captioned, "When you love your work even nonstop promotions don’t tire you @dedepyaarde promotions in Outfit @hemantnandita. Bracelets @azotiique Makeup @ajayvrao721Hair @aliyashaik28 Photographer: @venurasuri Styling: @tanghavri @nidhijeswani [sic]"

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul's friend, found the pictures very cute. This is what she wrote, "Cutie patootie." However, as they say 'Haters gonna hate', there were some, who just couldn't handle the post and trolled Rakul for "skin show". The netizens stoop low to teach her "how to dress up, what with some calling her "shameless" for revealing her thighs in that dress.

But, Rakul chose to stay unaffected by these trolls.

De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy and the trailer of the film released on Ajay Devgn's birthday, April 1. The poster of the film caught the audience' attention because of Ajay's iconic leg split. Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17 i.e. tomorrow.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.

