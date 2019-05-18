Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi shimmers in a black Balmain blazer-dress

bollywood-fashion

The 32-year-old actress landed in Nice for the iconic event earlier in the day after the trailer of her Netflix debut 'Leila' dropped

Adding to an ever-growing list of Bollywood actresses who turned heads at the ongoing Cannes film festival, Huma Qureshi oozed glamour in a black shimmery Balmain blazer-dress here on Friday.

"Day 1 - Indoors or Outdoors nothing beats a classic blazer !!" the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of her outfit.

Paired with a golden pair of heels from Stella McCartney, the look checked off all boxes on the 'modern-trends-meet-classic' list. The 32-year-old actress landed in Nice for the iconic event earlier in the day after the trailer of her Netflix debut 'Leila' dropped.

"When u land at #Nice airport and your phone justtttt explodes with messages. Thank you, everyone, so humbled with all the #Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. will reply everyone personally. Right now just waiting for my remaining bags #cannes," she wrote on Instagram.

The actress is in the French Riviera on behalf of vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates cinematic excellence with the launch of its new global platform 'Live Victoriously'. Last year, the actress had charmed the gala wearing a fitting, princess gown from Ali Younes Couture. She styled her hair into a wet, slicked back mop and muted nude lips to go along with the ivory gown.

"It was a pleasure to be associated with the brand at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Over the years, we all have witnessed the recognition that the Indian film Industry has received at this prestigious platform and I am thrilled to accompany the brand once again this year," Huma had said in a recent statement.

After Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut, it now turns of actor Huma Qureshi to stun the crowd!

Huma was last seen in 'Kaala' in which she starred opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

