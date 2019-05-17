Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi makes a touch down at the French Riviera

bollywood

Huma Qureshi arrived in France for the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. Huma has posted a picture of herself with loads of luggage.

Huma Qureshi reached Cannes. Pic: Huma Qureshi's Instagram account

Huma Qureshi is excited about the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She shared pictures on her Instagram story on Friday, as she touched down in Cannes ahead of her grand appearance at the gala. This will be the actress' second visit at the gala.

Huma has posted a picture of herself with loads of luggage. "When u land at #Nice airport and your phone justtttt explodes with messages. Thank you everyone so humbled with all the #Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. will reply everyone personally.Right now just waiting for my remaining bags #cannes, [sic]" she captioned the picture.

Earlier on Friday, she shared few snaps of her leaving Mumbai for the gala. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in the flight and taking off from the Mumbai airport.

Showing off her preparations for the big event, the 'Gangs of Wassepur' actor posted pictures of her preparations for Cannes. "Packing for Cannes. House looks like a godown, prep red carpet here we come," she captioned the post.

The actress will be in the French Riviera on behalf of vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates cinematic excellence with the launch of its new global platform 'Live Victoriously'. Last year, the actress had charmed the gala wearing a fitting, princess gown from Ali Younes Couture. She styled her hair into a wet, slicked back mop and muted nude lips to go along with the ivory gown.

"It was a pleasure to be associated with the brand at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Over the years, we all have witnessed the recognition that the Indian film Industry has received at this prestigious platform and I am thrilled to accompany the brand once again this year," Huma had said in a recent statement.

After Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut, it now turns of actor Huma Qureshi to stun the crowd!

The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.

