Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat soon to flaunt their look at Cannes

Huma Qureshi

New Delhi: While several Bollywood celebrities are gracing the Cannes red carpet with their gorgeous outfits, there are some who still need to glide down the prestigious red carpet. Huma Qureshi is all set to make her stunning entry at the red carpet today. An excited Huma shared pictures on her Instagram story as she heads to the Cannes Film Festival.

"Bye Bye Bombay, Hello Cannes," she captioned the post. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in the flight and taking off from the Mumbai airport.

Showing off her preparations for the big event, the 'Gangs of Wassepur' actor posted pictures of her preparations for Cannes. "Packing for Cannes. House looks like a godown, prep red carpet here we come," she captioned the post.

Huma who made her debut last year at Cannes Film Festival wore a fitting, princess gown from Ali Younes Couture. She styled her hair into a wet, slicked back mop and muted nude lips to go along with the ivory gown.

Not to miss, Mallika Sherawat posted a series of videos on her Instagram story giving us a glimpse of her hotel and the outside view as she prepares for the film festival. On posting some "video selfies" she wrote, "Life is a dream."

Last year, Mallika also garnered enough praise for her bold entry in a semi-sheer creation, spangled in feather patterns Tony Ward gown on the first day. On the second day, clad in a shell pink off-shoulder number featuring semi-sheer black patterns on it by Yolancris, she stole the show with her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut, Selena Gomez and Deepika Padukone were some of the A-list celebrities who were seen dazzling at the 72 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. In fact Diana Penty, Mallika and Huma are expected to walk the red carpet today.

Cannes this year will throw a spotlight on new works from foreign directors, such as Pedro Almodovar's semi-autobiographical 'Pain and Glory', Belgian brother's 'The Young Ahmed' and French director Arnaud Desplechin's 'Oh Mercy!' will be portrayed this year.

After being under pressure in recent years to highlight more movies directed by women, the festival this year has a notable lineup for featuring women directors responsible for 15 movies in Cannes' official selection and four competition titles. The closing night of the Cannes Film Festival is on May 25.

