Netflix releases Huma Qureshi starrer Leila's trailer

Huma Qureshi who is set to make her Netflix debut with the mini-series Leila, shared the trailer of the series on Friday

Huma Qureshi in a still from the trailer

The first trailer of Netflix's much-anticipated Leila was released on Friday. The series is based on on Prayaag Akbar's book of the same name. Helmed by Deepa Mehta, Leila stars Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Seema Biswas, Akash Khurana, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, we can see Huma Qureshi's life turning upside down after a group of fanatics takes her daughter away, while a slogan 'Hail Aryavarta' is quite recurring in the clip. The series follows Shalini (Huma), a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one tragic summer. Shalini deals with various hardships in the course of her search, in a story of longing, faith, and loss.

Check out the trailer here:

The Jolly LLB 2 actress shared two-minute three-second clip on Twitter and captioned, "Can't wait for you guys to see this one! #Leila, coming soon."

The trailer also makes it evident that Qureshi married a person out of her caste and the government takes away the children born to such couples. 'Project Balee' is what will keep the viewers on their toes as it comes as the surprise element towards the end of the clip.

The gripping trailer was praised by several Bollywood celebs. Actor Akshay Kumar shared the trailer on Twitter and captioned, "I know which series I'm going to be watching this June...#Leila looks so intriguing, looking forward to it! Sending my best".

I know which series I'm going to be watching this June...#Leila looks so intriguing, looking forward to it! Sending my best @humasqureshi @IamDeepaMehta â¤ï¸ https://t.co/Dtjy5Xjia8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 17, 2019

Rang De Basanti fame actor Siddharth too praised the trailer. He wrote, 'Here's the trailer of #Leila. A #Netflix original. @IamDeepaMehta @humasqureshi. Excited for everyone to see this. Premieres June 14. Are you pure?

Saqib Saleem wrote, "Best thing on the internet. @humasqureshi this is what we expect from you!!! All the chats we have had about this show...the trailer has totally lived up to that!! Whoever hasn't seen this bomb trailer go cheggit Now".

Best thing on the internet. @humasqureshi this is what we expect from you!!! All the chats we have had about this show...the trailer has totally lived up to that!!

Whoever hasn't seen this bomb trailer go cheggit Now!! @IamDeepaMehtaðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»#Leila @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/60VpJ0vJyB — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) May 17, 2019

Film director, choreographer Farah Khan also expressed her excitement after watching the trailer and wrote, "Oh my goddd Huma Qureshi this has given me goosebumps in both good n bad ways!! Can't wait to catch this on Netflix India .. All the very best.

Oh my goddd @humasqureshi this has given me goosebumps in both good n bad ways!! Can’t wait to catch this on @NetflixIndia .. All the very best @IamDeepaMehta @R_Khanna @Actor_Siddharth pic.twitter.com/ZtruAWsgF8 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 17, 2019

The six-episode series is directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, and produced by Priya Sreedharan and Wasim Khan. She also expressed her love towards the show's cast and crew.

