Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white ensemble for the gala
Queen actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress the audience. Be it ethnic wear or an evening dress, it seems like a cakewalk for this diva. From giving a Victorian twist to her Kanjeevaram saree with all the lady-like poise to donning an edgy pantsuit with shoulder-pads, Kangana has managed to stun her fans with all her Cannes film festival looks!
Now, after walking the red carpet and attending the Grey Goose party, Kangana Ranaut has managed to turn heads by bringing her on-point fashion game to the French Riviera. For a Swiss brand's party, Kangana Ranaut showed off her chic side in an asymmetrical thigh-high slit white gown, and she looks like a vision in white.
Kangana Ranaut was seen channelling her inner diva in this Toni Maticevski ensemble, with a high bun punk yet classy makeup. The actress completed her look with blue-winged eyeliner, which complemented well with her nude lips and emerald earrings. With this, Kangana kept her look as minimalistic as possible with long a long trail and blue stilettoes.
Kangana Ranaut's team took to Instagram to share a series of pictures to show the fans her look from the gala night. "The glow before the Chopard party [sic]," read the caption.
One of the captions also read: "The dove has landed at the Chopard party #Cannes2019 [sic]" on the pictures shared by the actress' team. A few other pictures posted by the team gave a closer looks at Kangana's ethereal outfit and her glowing face.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut was seen in a Falguni Shane Peacock's customised corset, and a Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya creations. The actress walked the red carpet with all glamour and beauty. Her waved hair with a bun, minimal accessories and nude makeup will surely give a run to many fashionistas out there!
Apart from Kangana, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Selena Gomez were some of the A-listers who dazzled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Other B-town actors expected to make an appearance today are, Diana Penty, Mallika Sherawat and Huma Qureshi.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga.
