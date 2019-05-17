Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a lavender gown at the soiree

bollywood-fashion

Hina Khan shared her look from day 3 at the Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in a lavender embroidered gown with a big black belt, Hina looked beautiful and carried the basic look with utmost panache

Hina Khan shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw many big names from the Indian film industry representing their respective brands at the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut made their second appearance, while Priyanka Chopra and television actress, Hina Khan made their debuts at the Cannes Film Festival. Other than these names, it was Mallika Sherawat, who has been a regular at this soiree for past several years now, and also Huma Qureshi present at the Cannes Festival.

The celebrities have been treating their fans and followers with pictures of their looks and many pictures from their makeup room. Hina Khan, who bowled everyone with her day 1 look at the red carpet. The actress walked the ramp on Wednesday night (May 15) looking beautiful in international designer Ziad Nakad's gown. On day 2, Hina Khan opted for a basic look and stood out in a lavender embroidered gown. She accentuated the gown's look with a big black belt. With hair tied in a messy bun, minimal makeup, strappy heels, Hina looked like a goddess. She has definitely made the television industry extremely proud of her with her achievements, which is evident from wishes pouring around.

Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share these pictures and wrote: "Forgiveness is the smell that lavender gives out when you tread on it.. #LavenderLove (Mark Twain)"

She shared yet another picture and wrote: "Believe in your dreams @festivaldecannes. [sic]"

Hina Khan has been invited to be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion.

