Cannes 2019: Kashmera Shah makes debut with her directorial film

It's not just Hina Khan from the television world, who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Actress Kashmera Shah is also enjoying at the festival gala where she's gone to display her directorial film

Kashmera Shah. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kashmera1

Comedian Krushna Abhishek's actress-wife Kashmera Shah is also at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actress is there at the gala to promote her directorial film Marne Bhi Do Yaaron. Along with directing it, she also features in the film, which also stars Rishabh Chauhan. While the film is directed by Kashmera, it is produced by none other than, her hubby, Krushna Abhishek, who is currently seen in Kapil Sharma's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

The makers of Marne Bhi Do Yaaron shot for the film at several exotic locations like Greece, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram page to share pictures from Cannes film fest. She has been sharing pictures extensively from the do on her Instagram account.

On May 16, Kashmera shared her experience and feelings of being a part of an international film fest. She wrote: "Had my debut at the 72 nd Cannes Film Festival yesterday where I attended the Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion followed by a Q&A of speakers which included myself. Topic was why india should be the place to film in for foreign film makers and how we could make it easier for them in India. I am super proud to be a part of this esteemed panel and I am super proud that I will show them the first look of my film in the evening. Excited for the whole team [sic]"

She shared some more pictures on the photo-sharing app:

She also shared a picture from the Indian Pavilion at Cannes and wrote: "My first time at the Indian Pavilion for the launch of my first look trailer of my film #marnebhidoyaaron followed by a Q&A [sic]"

