Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut wakes up all energetic, and it is infectious; watch video

After leaving the fans in awe with some stunning outfits at Cannes Film Festival, Kangana Ranaut has left the audience starstruck with her childlike enthusiasm in this new video that she posted on social media

Kangana Ranaut/picture courtesy: Team Kangana Ranaut's Instagram handle

Kangana Ranaut is one ball of energy, and we have seen that time and again. As the actress is currently slaying the world with her sultry looks at the Cannes Film Festival, we can't get over how beautifully she carried the ethnic wear with a retro twist.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut opted for a saree-with-opera-gloves look, and it seems like only the Queen of Bollywood can pull off this Victorian take on traditional ethnic wear. The Manikarnika actress opted for a golden saree, paired with a gold embellished blouse and violet opera gloves for the evening.

Now, after leaving the fans in awe with some stunning outfits, the lady, as not on the digital platforms, has left the audience starstruck with a new video. In the clip, Kangana Ranaut is seen all energetic, and we can't get over this passion to walk the red carpet. The team wrote: "I woke up like this! [sic]"

Isn't her energy infectious? Kangana Ranaut in a bathrobe is seen fanning with the plates in her hand in the video. The actress' childlike enthusiasm to get ready to walk the red carpet is too cute to handle.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut was seen in a Falguni Shane Peacock's customised corset, and a Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya creations. The actress walked the red carpet with all glamour and beauty. Her waved hair with a bun, minimal accessories and nude makeup will surely give a run to many fashionistas out there! Check out the look right away.

Later, to mark the 72nd Cannes Film Festival festival, Grey Goose is celebrating cinematic excellence through its global platform for the celebration of cinematic craft.

The actress was seen wearing a Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo couture, and she looks no less than a diva. Kangana Ranaut's gelled hair and kohled eyes added an edgy feature to her entire look, making it a perfect party outfit.

Kangana Ranaut's black pantsuit was all-about-drama - those starry shoulder-pads, embroidered waistcoat and black jacket added an oomph factor to her Cannes look. The bootcut feels added to her trousers made this ensemble a perfect style statement for the celebration.

