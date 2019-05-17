Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy

bollywood-fashion

Kangana Ranaut looks no less than out of fairyland in this blush pink and white off-shoulder embellished peplum gown

Kangana Ranaut at the red carpet.

Kangana Ranaut is definitely a woman of substance. She stood true to her words when she announced that she would showcase Indian designs on foreign shores. The Manikarnika actress graced the Day 2 of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in a dreamy attire, and this one is surely here to cast a spell on you.

Kangana Ranaut looks no less than out of fairyland in this blush pink and white off-shoulder embellished peplum gown. The actress' dreamy look is designed by Michael Inco, jewellery is by a Swiss brand Chopard. The style team has done a perfect job with her hair and makeup. Doesn't this dreamy couture worth falling in love with it?

This is Kangana Ranaut's second year at the French Riviera, the actress is present there as the ambassador of a vodka brand, Grey Goose. After donning a black saree last year, everyone was looking forward to Kangana Ranaut's fashion choice at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress will spread her aura from May 16-18.

Earlier today, the actress was seen posing in the balcony of her hotel room, where we can see her all relaxed in a bathrobe. Her twisted hair locks with soft waves will make your heart skip a beat. Kangana's FC wrote: "The calm before the storm [sic]"

Kangana Ranaut stumped everyone with her day 1 look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Kangana wore a traditional golden Kanjeevaram saree and paired it with opera gloves. If Audrey Hepburn was born here, this is how fashion would look like back then! Kangana opted for a golden Kanjeevaram saree, which she paired it with a golden embroidered peplum blouse. The violet opera gloves she opted to enhance her Indian avatar.

Kangana Ranaut was seen in a Falguni Shane Peacock's customised corset, and a Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya creations. The actress walked the red carpet with all glamour and beauty. Her waved hair with a bun, minimal accessories and nude makeup will surely give a run to many fashionistas out there.

In an interview with mid-day, Kangana Ranaut said that she wants to promote Indian weavers. She mentioned, "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival begun from May 14 and is scheduled till May 25, 2019.

