Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes Victorian look a notch higher as she walks with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the Cannes 2019 festival memorable, as they were spotted strolling the streets walking hand-in-hand

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at a recent appearance. Pic: Instagram/@priyankachopra

After slaying the Met Gala 2019, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas fired up the Internet with their appearance at the Festival de Cannes 2019. The couple was snapped meeting and greeting their fans at the French Riviera.

In the picture shared by desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fan club, the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand strolling the streets. The actress was seen wearing a pastel blue flowy gown, paired with a white leather belt to accentuate her waistline. Her white hat added an oomph factor to this Victorian attire. While Priyanka looked chic, Nick Jonas too looked dapper in his suit.

On Thursday, the Quantico actress had graced the red carpets of the prestigious gala donning rose-gold and black ombre thigh-high slit dress on the red carpet, and the diva has caught all the attention with her wavy tresses and winged eyeliner. Her rose-pink lips and dramatic eye makeup enhanced her look.

View this post on Instagram Cannes 2019 @red #5BFilm A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT

This is Priyanka's debut at the gala, where she is representing a luxury brand. And she is certainly leaving no stone unturned to make her first appearance a grand one. Her Instagram snaps are proof the same. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram Good afternoon, Cannes. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

Priyanka Chopra's latest appearance was the pink carpet at the prestigious Met Gala 2019. The Bajirao Mastani actress looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape and a quirky crown. Priyanka had made her grand entry at the Gala with her husband Nick Jonas. The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand and posed for the cameras.

