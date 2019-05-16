Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra makes a grand entry at French Riviera

bollywood-fashion

Priyanka Chopra looked classy as ever donning a classic white shirt, wide-leg trousers, and coat as she touched down in Cannes on Thursday for the prestigious film festival

Priyanka Chopra made a grand entry at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The Quantico actress looked classy as ever donning a classic white shirt, wide-leg trousers, and coat as she touched down in Cannes on Thursday, Her shining Mangalsutra completed her ace look. Check it out:

Priyanka is leaving no stone unturned to make her first appearance at the gala a memorable one. As soon as the Desi girl reached the hotel, she shared a few snaps of her out-of-the-shower look! And, the actress looked as fresh as a daisy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 7:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram Good afternoon, Cannes. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

Earlier, snaps of PeeCee leaving her apartment for the gala took the social media by storm. One of Priyanka Chopra's fan clubs shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote: "#priyankachopra spotted leaving her apartment today, on her way to Cannes. [sic]"

Priyanka Chopra's latest appearance was the pink carpet at the prestigious Met Gala 2019. The Bajirao Mastani actress looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape and a quirky crown. Priyanka had made her grand entry at the Gala with her husband Nick Jonas. The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand and posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres in October 2019.

