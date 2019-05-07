Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' MET Gala 2019 appearance is a must-see

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought their fashion A-game as they wore over-the-top ensembles for MET Gala 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2019 (Pic/AFP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas totally slayed their looks on the red carpet as the couple made their grand return to the 2019 Met Gala as a married couple. PC and Nick arrived hand-in-hand and posed for the cameras.

We must say, the two brought their fashion A-game as they wore over-the-top ensembles for the mega event.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2019 (Pic/AFP)

Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit underneath which the actor wore with a sheer silver polka-dotted tights. She topped off her look with a spiked silver crown, which complimented the outfit perfectly.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2019 (Pic/AFP)

While, Nick looked dapper in a white Dior Men tux and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes, reported People.

Priyanka shared her inspiration for the look on her Instagram story a few hours before debuting the show-stopping outfit on the red carpet.



Priyanka Chopra at MET Gala 2019 (Pic/AFP)

Nick described the mega event as a "full circle" moment for the couple a week before the gala.

It is no secret that the 'Desi Girl' made the first-ever public appearance with the love of her life at the Met Gala 2017. Both Priyanka and Nick had opted for Ralph Lauren creations. It was their red carpet appearance together that had first sparked rumours of a budding romance. While the duo continued to deny their relationship for a long time, soon their public outings and social media PDA was enough to make sure that is something is brewing between the two!

At the time, everyone was curious about why the pair attended the event without confirming a relationship. However, weeks after the two walked the carpet together, she opened up about it in an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun," Priyanka said.

By May 2018, Chopra and Jonas were officially dating and two months later they got engaged on her 36th birthday while the two were in London.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The now happily married couple never leave a chance to gush about each other. The couple, who stays quite active on the photo-sharing application has been successfully painting the Internet red with their never-ending social media PDA, sweet photos and tributes to each other, giving all the other couples married life goals.

The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together be it a film premiere or a musical performance.

On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting for 'The Sky is Pink', directed by Shonali Bose. The actor has also announced an India-set wedding comedy film in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

