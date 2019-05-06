Priyanka Chopra wants to tell her future kids how she met their father, Nick Jonas, at the Met Gala

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made an appearance at the 2017 Met Gala together, spiking rumours that the pair were dating. The year after that, Priyanka and Nick got hitched, leaving the world equally surprised and happy for the couple

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Pic/instagram.com/priyankachopra

It was in 2017 that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made an appearance together publicly for the first time. While Priyanka shot down rumours saying they were just friends, the world knew there was something else cooking. This was the year that Priyanka chose the infamous beige trench coat gown with the super long train that had made her fodder for tons of hilarious memes.

The actress shared a picture of herself and Nick from the 2017 Met Gala, and she also went ahead to share the pic on her Instagram story. On the first story, she wrote, "The story I'll definitely tell our future kids..."

Priyanka followed this up with another caption that read, "How I met your father" with a heart emoji.

How adorable is the couple! Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in two extravagant Hindu and Christian ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. While the couple doesn't seem to be in any hurry to plan a family, Priyanka's captions prove that the couple is open to having a family soon.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

