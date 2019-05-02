Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a quick kiss at the Billboard Music Awards

bollywood

In one video, as the Jonas Brothers move towards the stage, Nick Jonas reaches out to Priyanka Chopra, bends and the two kiss

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Pic/instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a kiss with her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas, at the Billboard Awards 2019 in Las Vegas. The actress shared an Instagram story where she, along with sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, is seen enjoying a performance by the Jonas Brothers and also sang along the number Sucker with them.

In one video, as the Jonas Brothers move towards the stage, Nick reaches out to Priyanka, bends towards her, and the two kiss.

Nick Jonas also shared photographs and a video on his Instagram where he praised his wife for looking beautiful. "The Jonai in Vegas," he captioned the image. In another video, Nick said: "My wife is looking hot."

View this post on Instagram The Jonai in Vegas. ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onMay 1, 2019 at 6:21pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes mother Madhu Chopra for the new venture

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS