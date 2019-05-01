Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes mother Madhu Chopra for the new venture

bollywood

The 36-year-old actress, Priyanka Chopra Joans said she feels proud to stand beside her mother Madhu Chopra and her business partner, Neeti Kamodi

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wished her mother Madhu Chopra for her new venture Studio Aesthetique, an enhancement clinic. Priyanka on Monday shared a string of photographs on Instagram from the clinic.

The "Isn't It Romantic" actress wrote: "One of the greatest individual challenges we face in our lives is the ability to constantly evolve as people and professionals. It means pushing yourself to challenge the status quo. It's something I work towards every day with everything I do."

Priyanka, who co-owns the production house Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother, added: "She has constantly reinvented herself in the pursuit to be the best self in her many roles from a physician in the army, to a film producer, an entrepreneur to a daughter, wife, sister, mother and a friend."

The 36-year-old actress said she feels proud to stand beside her mother and her business partner Neeti Kamodi.

"Congratulations mom, your ability to challenge yourself to excel at everything you do has inspired us to be the people we are today! Here's to many more milestones." Priyanka added.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in happy space with husband Nick Jonas. The couple who exchanged vows in December last year has remained in the limelight thanks to their adorable social media PDA and outings.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

