Priyanka Chopra's wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling to be shot in India; More details inside

Sources indicate that first schedule of Priyanka Chopra- Mindy Kaling's film to be shot in Delhi and Rajasthan

Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Only days after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling announced that they are joining forces for a wedding comedy, mid-day has learnt that the groundwork has begun for an elaborate India schedule. While it is known that the comedy will be shot across the US and India, sources reveal that Delhi and Rajasthan are among the two Indian venues in consideration.

The source informs, "Since the script revolves around a desi wedding, the makers are looking at unexplored venues in Delhi and Rajasthan as the two places beautifully capture the essence of India. A luxury villa in Ranthambore has also caught their attention. For now, the team is working on the screenplay. Once the script has been locked by August, a production team will fly down to do a recce across North India. Since there are a few similar themed films in production at the moment, including Mira Nair's series A Suitable Boy, the team will have to scout for unique locations in the cities."

If all goes as planned, the film will go on floors by November. "Priyanka will be caught up with the promotions of The Sky Is Pink, starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, till October.

Only after the Shonali Bose-directed film hits the marquee will the actor be able to dive headlong into the comedy." The film will be written by Kaling in collaboration with Dan Goor, the co-creator and executive producer of the popular sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

