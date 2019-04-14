Priyanka Chopra Jonas to team with Mindy Kaling for wedding comedy

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in a wedding comedy, where she will share the screen space with Mindy Kaling

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dan Goor and Mindy Kaling

The actor put out on Twitter a photo with producer Dan Goor and Mindy Kaling and wrote, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"

Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "#PROUD @mindykaling @DanGoor [sic]"

View this post on Instagram #PROUD @mindykaling @DanGoor A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onApr 12, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT

According to Deadline, "a spirited auction has ended with Universal winning the rights to an untitled comedy pitched around town by Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra and Dan Goor. Kaling will write with Goor and she will potentially direct the film as well. It's a two-hander star vehicle for Kaling and Priyanka Chopra that takes place in America and India."

Mindy Kaling and popular television producer Dan Goor also tweeted.

My dream team is making a movie. Can’t wait for this one!ðð¾ðð¾ððºð¾ðð¬ @priyankachopra #DanGoor pic.twitter.com/YOe2brOby1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 13, 2019

My dream team is making a movie. Can’t wait for this one!ðð¾ðð¾ððºð¾ðð¬ @priyankachopra #DanGoor pic.twitter.com/YOe2brOby1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 13, 2019

The film revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. The concept of the wedding comedy starring, Priyanka and Mindy will be touted as a mix between Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, reports Deadline.

Meanwhile, PC would soon be seen in the film, 'The Sky is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The flick, helmed by Shonali Bose, is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became the motivational speaker after being diagnosed with immune deficiency order at the age of 13. The film also tells the love story of her parents.

The 'Sky is Pink' is slated to hit the theatres on October 11.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates