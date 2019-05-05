Check out how much Priyanka Chopra's latest red carpet look costs
Priyanka Chopra's sparkling ensemble and glittering jewels were priced over a whopping Rs 1.8 crore.
If Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like a million bucks at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet, it was courtesy her sparkling ensemble and glittering jewels, which were priced over a whopping Rs 1.8 crore. Priyanka made a stellar statement at the music awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. She chose a stunning white embellished Zuhair Murad Haute Couture gown reports pagesix.com.
She started off with a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond-studded hoop earrings worth $5,600 and a matching bracelet for $12,000, both from the brand's T collection - but the real bling was around her neck.
View this post on Instagram
The 36-year-old actress layered on Tiffany's HardWear Ball Pendant worth $11,000, Victoria Graduated Line Necklace costing $55,000 and Circlet diamond necklace for $165,000.
She topped it all off with a trio of rings: a Tiffany T Wire Ring worth $2,300, T Two Chain Ring and another T-Wire Ring in white gold costing $850 and $825 respectively.
She completed her look with a pair of nude PVC stilletos from Yeezy, priced safely close to Rs 50,000 and a Swarovski-embellished and feather bag worth $3,620.
View this post on Instagram
On the acting front, the "Isn't It Romantic" star has wrapped up filming "The Sky is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.
Also Read: Madhu Chopra breaks the silence on Siddharth Chopra's wedding being called off
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Grammy 2018: Sizzling hot looks from the red carpet