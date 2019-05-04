Madhu Chopra breaks the silence on Siddharth Chopra's wedding being called off

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has even unfollowed Siddharth Chopra-s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar from social media, and the latter has deleted the Roka (engagement) pictures from her Instagram account

This photo was shared on Madhu Chopra's Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding has been called off for the second time. The news started doing the rounds from Friday onwards, and now mother Madhu Chopra has come out in the open to break her silence on it.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Madhu Chopra has confirmed that Siddharth Chopra's wedding with Delhi-based Ishita Kumar has been called off. Speaking to the entertainment website, Madhu Chopra said, "They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off."

However, when Priyanka's mother was asked about the reason behind this relationship going kaput, Mrs Chopra remained tight-lipped about it.

Earlier, this year the family had celebrated Siddharth and Ishita's roka ceremony in New Delhi. However, this isn't the first time that Siddharth's wedding has been called off. In 2014, Siddharth was engaged to his then-girlfriend Kanika Mathur. In fact, a destination wedding at Goa was to be followed the next year.

Later, this relationship, too, went sour.

Coming back to Siddharth and Ishita, a few days ago, there were reports that Ishita Kumar had undergone emergency surgery, due to which the wedding was postponed. Ishita also shared a picture from the hospital saying, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over."

After the surgery, Ishita updated her social media with a cryptic message, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."

We wonder what was she hinting at.

Also Read: Salman Khan is still not over Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat; here's proof

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only