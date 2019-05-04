Salman Khan is still not over Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat; here's proof

bollywood

In a live chat, the team of Bharat - Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar answered the questions thrown at them by the audience

Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/beingsalmankhan

On Friday, the team of Bharat - Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar went live on social media to promote their film. From Priyanka Chopra's exit, Salman Khan's varied looks, Katrina Kaif's preparation for her character to working with Sunil Grover, the stars answered each and every question thrown at them.

When a user asked Katrina Kaif about her preparation for her character in Bharat, she said, "I had two months to prepare once we cracked the physicality and hair, everything fell in place." In no time, Salman Khan was quick to cut Katrina and took a dig at Priyanka Chopra by saying, "Priyanka didn’t give us much time."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was signed for Bharat. However, she left the film midway, which irked Salman Khan.

#TeamBharatOnTwitter is now Live! Thank you for all your questions, watch to find out if we pick yours! https://t.co/GTGFIrceDi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 3, 2019

The actress, who is seen sporting curls and traditional outfits in the film, also affirmed that her character is challenging. "There were distinct sections in the film from the year 1975 to 1990 (when her character enters the film) and then 2010. At least it was clear from these three distinct portions where you are going to see the change in the character’s age, which was very helpful. The important thing was to get the body language right for the older portion, and to see the mindset of that age."

Also Read: Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry spits fire

Salman Khan, who sports six varied looks in the film through the years of his life was asked about its experience. To which, he gave a twisted and funny reply stating, "It was very challenging for me as I am in an age group that I neither fit in that age group (old age) nor the younger age group. And the age group in which I am, I don’t consider it as my age group. I am how I am and have worked that way in the film."

The 53-year-old had to gain and reduce weight for this film in a short span of time. Describing this, he looked at Ali Abbas Zafar and said, "I had gained weight thrice in Sultan, then again I reduced and gained weight in a span of six months for this film. Thank you."

Both Katrina and Salman also shared their experience working with comedian-actor Sunil Grover, and their response was very positive. Salman said, "Bechara! Sunil is one of the most talented actors I have seen so far. He doesn’t do mimicry, he just gets into the character and he plays that character. So if you have seen in Gutthi, in Dr Mashoor Gulati or the way he imitates Mr Bachchan or Dharam ji (Dharmendra), he is not hitting below the belt, he is actually a very big fan of theirs. He plays their characters to the T. He is one of the most talented people that I have ever come across. There are lots of characters in the film in some scenes who have done better than him (laughs)."

On the other hand, Katrina said, "He is really an incredibly knowledgeable person. You can talk to him on any topic and he is really a very wonderful person to spend time with. He has such incredible knowledge about books and culture."

The makers of Bharat has already released the film's trailer, and two of its songs - Slow Motion with Salman Khan-Disha Patani and Chashni with Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan. With a stellar cast, the film is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release.

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar: Kicked about cracking third instalment of Tiger franchise

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates