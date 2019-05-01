Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry spits fire

music

After releasing the teaser of the Chashni song, the makers of Bharat released the full-fledged song on Wednesday starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

On Tuesday, the makers of Bharat released the teaser of the Chashni song featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, on Wednesday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to release the full video of Chashni song. The song is a love ballad from Bharat that describes chemistry between Salman and Katrina's character.

Salman and Katrina are seen romancing at various exotic locations. Kaif looks beautiful in a traditional avatar. The song 'Chashni' is crooned by Abhijeet Srivastava and is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjian.

Take a look at the video:

The very first still of Katrina Kaif dressed in a green lehenga with her standard curls and Salman in a black outfit, is a still from Chashni song. The on-screen couple looks magnificent. Chashni is sure to bring a smile to the audience face, looking promising with the pleasing teaser- ready to top all the charts.

Bharat's trailer was one of the most awaited trailers of 2019. The film, Bharat traces the journey of a man (Salman Khan) spanning six decades. Therefore, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Beginning the journey of a man and a nation, Salman Khan had shared the first poster of Bharat featuring himself in an old look with a grey moustache, beard, and hair.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

