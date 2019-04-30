Chashni teaser: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dive deep in love from this Bharat song

music

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new song Chashni's teaser from Bharat is out now. The actors look engrossed in love with each other with ecstatic visuals to support the lyrics of this soulful number.

A still from Chashni's teaser. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

After releasing the slow-motion song from Bharat that starred Disha Patani and Salman Khan, the makers have released the teaser of another romantic song, titled Chashni. This song features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.

In the teaser video, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's chemistry is spitting fire on-screen. The very first still of Katrina Kaif dressed in a green lehenga with her standard curls and Salman in a black outfit, is a still from Chashni song. The on-screen couple looks magnificent. Chashni is sure to bring a smile to the audience's face, looking promising with the pleasing teaser- ready to top all the charts.

Take a look:

Bharat's trailer was one of the most awaited trailers of this year and is already breaking the records, receiving a great deal of response from across the nation. Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life.

Beginning the journey of a man and a nation, Salman Khan shared the first poster of Bharat featuring himself in an old look with a grey moustache, beard, and hair.

Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

Also Read: Bharat's Slow Motion song: From Kajol to Disha, Bollywood's love for yellow sarees continues

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates