Ali Abbas Zafar: Kicked about cracking third instalment of Tiger franchise

Ali Abbas Zafar has cracked the idea for the third installment of the Tiger franchise and the director says the story has the potential to turn out into a great film

Ali Abbas Zafar has cracked the idea for the third installment of the Tiger franchise and the director says the story has the potential to turn out into a great film. The first instalment of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan while the second, Tiger Zinda Hai, was directed by Ali. Both the films featured superstar Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif.

"It has always been important for me to find the story first. So I am extremely happy and kicked with the story I've found for 'Tiger'. It'll take the instalment forward and will be synonymous with what the franchise has been doing," Ali told PTI.

The actor says he is yet to put pen to paper and will only start working on the project once his upcoming "Bharat" is "out of his system."

"I will wait for Bharat to release first. But I've discussed the idea with Salman and Aditya Chopra both. I think there is a great film there in the story."

Bharat, which showcases Salman Khan's life through six decades, highlights the era of the 60s and 70s where the song stands testimony to the period. Ali Abbas Zafar adds, "In the periphery of 60s- 70s, this international circus used to be a big deal when someone would call Rambo circus, the Russian circus. So it was a mad mix, dancers who have travelled from all over the world would come and we had people from Russia, Thailand and all over Europe (sic)."

Bharat, a remake of the 2014 Korean drama Ode to my Father, is scheduled to release on June 5.

