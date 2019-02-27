See photos from Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's 'roka' ceremony

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is all set to marry Ishita Kumar. The duo had a roka ceremony in New Delhi, which was attended by near and dear ones

Siddharth Chopra with Ishita Kumar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra flew down to Delhi with husband Nick Jonas for brother Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony. The actor's brother is all set to get married to Ishita Kumar. Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share photos from the celebration and welcomed Ishita to her family.

Priyanka Chopra shared photos of Siddharth and Ishita following the customs and rituals. She captioned the post as: "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89 [sic]"

This came as a surprise to many as nothing about the roka ceremony was shared by any of the family members. The roka ceremony along with the traditional pooja was held on Wednesday at Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel.

Bride-to-be Ishita Kumar shared several photos on her Instagram handle and she looked all ecstatic.

On Wednesday morning, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Delhi and shared a picture. Priyanka captioned the post as: "Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back [sic]"

Reportedly, the actress will fly to Mumbai in a few days and will shoot the remaining leg of Sky Is Pink. This Farhan Akhtar film marks her return in Bollywood after her Hollywood stint. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and now has Hollywood flick, Isn't It Romantic all set to release on Netflix on February 28.

