Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are high in love; these PDA images are proof

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra attended Oscars 2019 with husband Nick Jonas and the duo posting their love-dovey images will make you fall hard in love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are head over heels in love with each other, and the actress has also confessed it on the 'koffee-kouch.' Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 6 ended on a high note - where the audience saw the two old actresses getting along so well with each other's success and happiness.

While the episode aired on February 24, Sunday, people saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas wooing the people with their love and affection for each other. Hollywood paparazzi clicked some amazing pictures of the duo teasing and loving each other's sight, one such image was taken to Nick Jonas' Instagram account. The American-singer posted: "She makes me smile [sic]"

View this post on Instagram She makes me smile. âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onFeb 25, 2019 at 12:50am PST

In fact, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared one of the pictures from their photoshoot for one of the leading magazines.

On the professional front, PeeCee will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The filming of The Sky is Pink began on August 8, 2018 and the second schedule began in London on October 13, 2018. The film also stars Dangal star Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', which also stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and will release on Netflix, February 28, 2019. Farhan will soon start shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next directorial 'Toofan'.

Also read: On Koffee With Karan 6, KJo, Priyanka and Kareena discuss who calls the paps

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates