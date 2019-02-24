On Koffee With Karan 6, KJo, Priyanka and Kareena discuss who calls the paps

television

To which Karan Johar questions Kareena Kapoor Khan on her thoughts about the paparazzi machinery being oiled by the actors and celebrities

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan with guests Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan, host Karan Johar probes PeeCee about the difference in the paparazzi and social media scenario of Hollywood versus Bollywood on the Star World show.

KJo asked her, "Do you feel there is more craziness here suddenly because the paparazzi intrusion is just completely new for India?" PeeCee replied, "It's new for the world. In the last 10 or 15 years, it has become such a phenomenon, which I think is not going anywhere."

To which he questions her on her thoughts about the paparazzi machinery being oiled by the actors and celebrities. Priyanka replied promptly that the people who need it, oil it. In addition to this, Johar shifted gears and asked Bebo if she has ever called paps. She replied "I don't need to... I am telling them please don't come. I have no more gym clothes, I have only pyjamas and can I please come and do my pilates and go home?"

There's another pleasant surprise when Kareena reveals that Saif Ali Khan proposed to her in Greece and Priyanka chimes in saying that Nick Jonas proposed to her in Greece too. Looks like Kareena and Priyanka had quite a ball on Koffee With Karan.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are new lovebirds of tinsel town?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates