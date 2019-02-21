Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are new lovebirds of tinsel town?

television

Tara Sutaria appeared on Koffee with Karan with co-students Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. Picture Courtesy: Tara and Sidharth's Instagram account.

Tara Sutaria made her debut with co-stars Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday to promote their upcoming film, Student of The Year 2. The trio made for an amazing source of gossip from their circle. It was on the show that the audience learned ex-student, Sidharth Malhotra is Tara Sutaria's neighbour. Well, that's not all. There's something more to it.

Debutante Tara Sutaria confessed that she has a crush on one of the students from 'Student of The Year' and undoubtedly it's Sidharth Malhotra. However, during the rapid fire round, Tiger Shroff dropped a major hint about Tara and Sidharth dating each other. Karan Johar asked Tiger Shroff what is that one thing the following actors have, and you wished to have them. When it came to what Sidharth Malhotra has, Tiger Shroff looked at Tara Sutaria and started smiling. Tara exclaimed, "Why are you looking at me?" Tiger replied, "Really?"

On the other hand, Karan Johar, who is generally always updated about the new and old love affairs of Bollywood, was unaware of this piece of news. Karan, who was shocked to hear this, asked, "When did that start?"

Later, came a major hint from Tara itself. The newbie was asked who would she want to go out on a coffee date with. To which she said, "I will have coffee with my neighbour Sidharth Malhotra." Tara was also asked whether she has dated Ishaa Khatter in the past and she replied stating that they both are childhood friends. "Ishaan and I are actually childhood friends. I mean we've known each other for a really long time," stated Tara.

In the past, Sidharth Malhotra has dated Alia Bhatt and was also linked with Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani and now Tara Sutaria.

