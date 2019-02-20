Koffee With Karan: Memes created on Ananya Panday's looks, actress shares a laugh

bollywood

Ananya Panday made her debut on Koffee With Karan and has surely won hearts

Ananya Panday. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ananyapanday

Soon after Ananya Panday's episode of Koffee with Karan along with co-star Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff went on air, the actress' fans flooded the internet with several funny memes with her expressions. Sharing a laugh, the actress posted several memes of hers that surfaced on the internet and took it sportingly.

Expressing her relatability to the memes, Ananya Panday posted them saying she can totally relate to it. The actress was on fire during her debut Rapid Fire round. Beating Tiger and Tara in the game, Ananya won the Koffee hamper with her sprightly answers. Before starting the rapid-fire, Karan asked the debutants who should he start with, Ananya volunteered to start and Tara also pointed at Ananya as the actress is known to face challenges head-on and exudes extraordinary spirit.

Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, made an impressive appearance with her innocent personality on the famous Koffee with Karan couch. She looked stunning in a strapless royal blue dress. The 19-year-old donned a quirky off-shoulder blue side-slit dress and ankle strap red heels with minimal makeup and accessorized it with golden earrings.

The actress, who is gearing up for her debut has already bagged her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The shoot for the same has begun. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year.

