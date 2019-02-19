Ananya Panday wins hearts after her Koffee With Karan debut

television

Ananya Panday was on fire during her debut Rapid Fire round. Beating Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the game, Ananya won the Koffee hamper with her sprightly answers in her debut itself

Ananya Panday with the Kofee hamper

Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, made an impressive appearance with her innocent personality on the famous Koffee with Karan couch. Ahead of her Bollywood debut, the debutante appeared on the Koffee couch along with her co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

The actress was on fire during her debut Rapid Fire round. Beating Tiger and Tara in the game, Ananya won the Koffee hamper with her sprightly answers in her debut itself, as she confidently raced passed her co-stars.

Before starting the rapid-fire, Karan asked the debutants who should he start with, Ananya volunteered to start and Tara also pointed at Ananya as the actress is known to face challenges head-on and exudes extraordinary spirit.

Describing Ananya, Tara said that she is very chilled out and relaxed making her relatable to every other girl.

Talking about her outfit, Ananya looked stunning in a strapless royal blue dress. The actress donned a quirky off-shoulder blue side slit dress and ankle strap red heels with minimal makeup and accessorized it with golden earrings.

On the work front, the actress who is gearing up for her debut has already bagged her second film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and started shooting for the same. Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbie is already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 6: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria spill the beans

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates