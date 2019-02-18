Koffee With Karan 6: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria spill the beans

television

The cast of Student Of The Year 2 - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria - appeared together on Koffee With Karan on February 17. And here's what happened

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria - the cast of Student Of The Year 2 - made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, and it was too interesting to miss. Right from their upcoming film, to relationships, the trio talked about everything under the sun.

Here's a sneak peek into the episode:

Karan Johar seemed to rile the ladies by asking Tiger, "You find them (Ananya and Tara) very fake with each other at times. Is that true?" To which Tiger replied with an affirmative that took Ananya and Tara aback. It was quite fun to watch how Tiger, Ananya and Tara reacted to each others' revelations.

When Karan asked who took the most time for hair and makeup, both the girls pointed at Tiger to say that he did, and Tiger's reaction to that harmless accusation was hilarious. Tara Sutaria, incidentally, is a grammar nazi, and Ananya alleged that the former keeps correcting her when she speaks.

Tiger Shroff was, obviously, asked about his relationships with Disha Patani, to which he said, "We don't talk about it that much. I am great friends with her and I love her company. We are keeping it at that. We have similar interests and I don't have many friends in the industry. She is one of the few friends I have, and whom I'm comfortable with."

All in all, the episode was fun and interesting, and the audience got to know the SOTY 2 trio a little better. Student Of The Year 2 is slated to release on May 10, 2019.

