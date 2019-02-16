Ananya Panday is a huge fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's proof

bollywood

Ananya Panday channelled her inner filmy kid as she impersonated the famous dialogue of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Ananya Panday. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ananyapanday

Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her debut in the Hindi film industry is a big-time filmy kid and her recent social media post is proof to it. Ananya channelled her inner Bollywood fan as she impersonated the famous dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The young starlet is a huge fan of Kareena and the testimony of the same is her social media post wherein she used one of Kareena's most loved characters Pooh's dialogue as the caption. The diva is already grabbing a lot of attention with her style statements and her oh-so-perfect looks and this time she did for he quirky caption too. The debutante posted her picture and wrote, "Kaun hai yeh, jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha?"

Recently, Ananya made fans go weak in the knees at director Punit Malhotra's Valentine's Day party where she made heads turn for her look. She wore all black chic look short dress and completed her look with a dab of nude make-up and pink lipstick with slightly loose hair.

View this post on Instagram slay > bae ðÂÂ¤ A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ»‍ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onFeb 14, 2019 at 8:59am PST

The actress enjoys a huge fan base on social media and has clocked 1.1 Million followers on Instagram. Right from giving fashion goals to sharing the insights from her day to day phenomenon, Ananya is all set to carve a niche in Bollywood.

Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of a renowned beauty brand. The young starlet is currently gearing up for his debut release alongside Tiger Shroff and is leaving no stone unturned in giving away her best.

Also Read: Ananya Panday makes a ravishing debut on Koffee With Karan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates