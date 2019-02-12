Ananya Panday makes a ravishing debut on Koffee With Karan

bollywood-fashion

Ananya Panday was soaring temperature in a blue dress. The actress donned a quirky off-shoulder blue side slit dress and ankle strap red heels with minimal makeup and accessorized it with golden earrings.

Ananya Panday is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, also made her Koffee With Karan debut along with her co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Ananya Panday who is gearing up for her debut has already bagged her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh and started shooting for the same. The newbie happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

Ananya, clearly, is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and has been creating a storm with her spottings even before her Bollywood debut. Her growing Instagram followers are proof that fans across quarters are extremely excited to see the actress on the big screen.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

