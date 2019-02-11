Koffee With Karan 6: Kartik Aaryan reveals why he is yet to ask Sara Ali Khan out on a date

television

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon graced the Koffee kouch on February 10, and the duo appeared together to promote their upcoming flick, Luka Chuppi

Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan/picture courtesy: Star World's Twitter account

Kartik Aaryan, who is now the most-talked-about celebrities of B-town graced the koffee kouch with his presence, making his debut. The actor was accompanied by his co-star Kriti Sanon, as the duo is all set for the release of their next film, Luka Chuppi, which is based on live-in relationship.

From Ananya Panday and their mysterious dinner outings to Sara Ali Khan's confession of attraction towards Kartik Aaryan, the host of the show, Karan Johar made sure to let the audience know everything in the actor's life.

In one of his segments, Karan Johar, with his usual quirk, asked the Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan "Are you interested in Sara Ali Khan?" Though he couldn't stop blushing to this, the actor gave an apt reply, while Kriti Sanon couldn't stop giggling on it! Take a look!

Seems interesting! Who are yet unaware about Saif Ali Khan's demand, the Pataudi mentioned in a Koffee With Karan episode how he wants a wealthy man to take his daughter, who is a princess on a date. Not only this, the tables turned well when Karan Johar asked Kriti Sanon about her rumoured relationship with ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput, and her denial made the host of the show call it a lie.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy with promoting Luka Chuppi. His 'magnificent moustache' look broke the internet recently as he started prepping for the remake of Main Meri Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday.

