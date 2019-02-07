Kartik Aaryan's look from Pati Patni Aur Woh has caught people's attention and now he's a meme

bollywood

Looks like netizens have got their meme fodder for the next few days. Kartik Aaryan's look in Pati Patni Aur Woh has inspired memes and they're hilarious

Kartik Aryan as a meme. Pic/Kartik Aaryan's official Instagram account

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh features him in a 'sushil-looking' moustachioed man from Lucknow. And guess what? His look from the film has gone viral and netizens have turned him into memes! It's crazy what can go viral on the internet these days, but Kartik's look sure did deserve the attention. We've picked our favourite memes from the bunch, which FYI, Kartik himself has shared on his Instagram account. Such a nice lad, we tell you!

Which of these memes do you relate with? For us, the Aadhaar card and Whatsapp dp meme really strikes a chord. Kartik captioned these memes as: "Chintu Tyagi viral ho gaye #PatiPatniAurWoh Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye unki taraf se dhanyawad. Abhi Woh ke saath ghoom rahe hai, jaldi milenge patni ke saath @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday"

It's refreshing to see that a star could be so chilled out about being turned into what can be termed as the internet laughingstock. But hey, being chill about such things is the need of the hour. And the memes are truly funny and don't overstep boundaries to being creepy or mean. Kartik's fans have also found these memes hilarious, and have commented things like 'Totally drama of our life' and 'Still d hottest'.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and newcomer Ananya Panday in lead roles. Besides this film, Kartik will be seen in Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated for release on March 1.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan surprises with His never-seen-before look for Pati Patni Aur Woh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates