Kartik Aaryan surprises with His never-seen-before look for Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film - Pati Patni Aur Woh, an adaptation of BR Chopra's 1978 film with the same title has already created quite a buzz

Kartik Aaryan's look in Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan the young heartthrob has already won millions of hearts across the globe with his chocolate boy looks and stellar acting chops and is continuously acing his game with interesting film projects.

Being a thorough professional, Kartik, in-order to get into the skin of his character, has shed his cool-dude swag and instead will be seen sporting a slightly mature look replete with a chevron style moustache in the film. While Kartik is looking absolutely different, his new look is refreshing and needless to say, the actor is all set to woo us with the makeover.

Speaking about Kartik’s never-seen-before avatar, producers Bhushan Kumar, T-Series "To essay his character in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has donned a new look which is bound to surprise everyone.

All of us on the on the set were taken aback to see this transformation of Kartik from a boy-next-door to a mature individual. He looks visibly different from the characters he has played in the past. I am sure this decision on his part to experiment with his look will be liked by his fans.”

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have already started shooting of the film. They also shared a picture from the set. Take a look!

Juno Chopra, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

Adding further Producer Juno Chopra, B R Studios said, “Kartik’s new look is sure to surprise everyone. Especially because no one has ever seen him in this look before. He is playing a newly married man in the film and his look needed to be changed. Kartik was sporting enough to go to any length for his character and we are excited to begin shoot for the film”.

Kartik’s look in the film is styled by designer Niharika Khan and hairstylist Hakim Aalim. Pati Patni Aur Woh features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Krishan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

