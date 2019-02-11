Koffee With Karan 6: Student of The Year 2 trio to sip a cuppa with KJo

television

The Student Of The Year 2 cast -Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are all set to spill some beans on the couch

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar and Tara Sutaria/picture courtesy: Tara Sutaria's Instagram account

Next up to sip some hot brew with Karan Johar on his talk Show Koffee With Karan is the team of Student of The Year 2.

The filmmaker on Sunday shot with the stunning trio and needless to say, the pictures have already created buzz on social media.

In the picture, Karan has Tiger on one side, who has his hand wrapped around Ananya, and Tara Sutaria on the other side, looking her glamorous best.

The producer, Karan Johar, who is all set to introduce the much-awaited trio of the year, Tiger, Tara and Ananya shared the news on Instagram and captioned it: "They batch of 2019!!! The new student brew some steamy koffee next week! Introducing @tarasutaria__ and @ananyapanday on the koffee couch! And welcoming @tigerjackieshroff back for some rapid fire!!! #koffeewithkaran @punitdmalhotra hope you’re ready as well?? #SOTY2 [sic]"

With this episode, Karan will be introducing the cast of his upcoming film. This will be the first time the SOTY 2 gang will appear on a chat show together.

The film is the second edition of one of Johar's most successful flicks, 'Student of the Year', which launched three of the brightest stars of today- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra.

