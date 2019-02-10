Koffee with Karan: Kartik Aaryan can't stop blushing at this question!

television

Kartik Aaryan. Pic: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan, undoubtedly the viral celeb of the year, is ruling the social media with his outstanding presence, be it promoting his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi or facing this unprecedented hype with his episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6. We'll see him with Kriti Sanon and the short promos of his episode are just hyping up the buzz for it making the wait tougher.

In one of the promos, we saw his blushing at its best when Karan Johar asked Kartik some hilarious questions.

Karan Johar, with his usual quirk, asks him, "Are you interested in Sara Ali Khan?" Kartik is just shown blushing to these questions which is as cute as it can get. Though this is the edited version for the short promos, it'll all get clear in today's episode.

Will Kartik Aaryan answer the most awaited question asked on Koffee With Karan Season 6? Only time will tell and it would be really interesting to know what he'll react to this.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy with promoting Luka Chuppi. His 'magnificent moustache' look broke the internet recently as he started prepping for the remake of Main Meri Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday.

