Dark clouds are seen over the Lord's cricket stadium during play (Pic: AFP)

South Africa stand on the brink of a monumental triumph at Lord’s after a composed and calculated batting performance on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Finishing the day at a dominant 213/2, the Proteas need just 69 more runs to secure their maiden WTC crown and their first ICC title in 26 years.

The day belonged to Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma, who combined for an unbroken 143-run partnership, the highest of the match, to steer their side out of early trouble and into a commanding position. Their stand came after Australia, defending a modest second-innings total of 207, made early inroads by dismissing Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder.

Markram, exhibiting poise and patience, anchored the innings with trademark elegance, while Bavuma displayed grit and determination. The defining moment of the day arrived when Steve Smith dropped Bavuma on 28, a costly error compounded by a finger injury sustained in the attempt. That missed opportunity may well haunt Australia, especially as their bowlers appeared drained and ineffective in the final session, offering little resistance as South Africa closed in on the target without further loss.

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Starc played a crucial hand with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 58 to push Australia’s lead past 200. However, their total proved insufficient against a well-organised South African batting unit that seized control of the match.

Despite South Africa's stronghold, their march to victory could yet face an unexpected hurdle, the weather. According to AccuWeather forecasts, Day 4 is expected to begin under warm and partly sunny conditions, but increasing cloud cover through the afternoon could lead to rain interruptions. There is a 55 percent chance of precipitation during the morning session, and wind gusts are predicted to reach up to 48 km/h.

The temperature is likely to hover around 25°C, with winds blowing from the south-southeast at speeds up to 43 km/h. Notably, a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from 7 PM Friday to 6 AM Saturday, which may affect post-play hours more than active match time. Nevertheless, scattered showers earlier in the day could lead to frustrating delays.

Should rain significantly curtail play and a result cannot be achieved within the allocated five days, the designated reserve day (Day 6) will be activated, provided time has been officially lost across the scheduled match days.