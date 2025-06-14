Breaking News
Updated on: 14 June,2025 12:45 PM IST  |  Ayodhya
PTI |

Top

The consecration of Ram Darbar — Lord Rama in his royal form — along with the installation of idols in eight newly-built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was held on June 5

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (File Pic/PTI)

The Ram Darbar installed on the first floor of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was thrown open for devotees on Saturday, officials said.

Beginning Saturday, devotees visiting the Ram Mandir can access the Ram Darbar, after a decision to this effect was taken by the temple trust late on Friday evening.


Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that since the decision was made late in the evening, only a limited number of passes for two slots — from 5 pm to 7 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm — have been arranged for the visits on Saturday.


After a meeting with the local administration, Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, granted approval for devotees to visit the Ram Darbar, Mishra said.

Similar to the passes issued for Ram Lalla's darshan, passes will be made available for those wishing to visit the Ram Darbar, he said.

The consecration of Ram Darbar — Lord Rama in his royal form — along with the installation of idols in eight newly-built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was held on June 5, marking a major step towards the completion of the grand temple that has been at the intersection of political and religious discourse for decades. Mishra said 300 passes will be available for each of the two-hour time slots — from 7 to 9 am, 9 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 3 pm, 3 pm to 5 pm, 5 to 7 pm, and 7 pm to 9 pm.

The district administration and the temple trust have both been assigned 150 passes each. Among these, 100 passes are for 'special darshan', and 50 for 'easy access darshan', Mishra said.

Alongside the idol of Lord Ram, the Ram Darbar also features the idols of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan and Hanuman.

According to the temple trust, among the deities consecrated were Lord Shiva in the northeast corner, Lord Ganesha in the southeast corner, Lord Hanuman in the southern wing, Surya in the southwest corner, Bhagwati in the northwest corner and Annapurna in the northern wing.

The temple built in the traditional Nagara style spans 360 feet in length, 235 feet in width, and rises 161 feet high. Spread across 2.77 acres, the three-storey structure features 392 carved pillars, 44 doors and richly-sculpted depictions of Hindu deities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

