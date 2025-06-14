Father's Day 2025: Dads, here's why you can explore these 5 children's books with your kid

As people get ready to celebrate Father's Day on June 15, there are so many ways to mark the day but nothing like some father-child bonding time for new dads with some children's books. Here is a list to help you get started

Father's Day will be observed on June 14 to celebrate dads around the world. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Even if social media has taken over, parents reading to their children is one of the most comforting experiences that are a part of every person's childhood.

While mother's read, even father's read to their children and it is these shared moments that make parenting and growing up a cherished experience for so many today.

The world gets ready to observe Father’s Day on May 15, and books are the easiest way to indulge in family time this weekend, especially those that celebrate fatherhood.

These are not stories of superheroes or epic quests, but of small joys and gestures made unforgettable by the presence of a father. A fashion show with saris. A moustache trimmed just so. A child’s anger met not with scolding, but with crayons and buttermilk.

Here are five books drawn from the Parag Honour List, a thoughtfully curated collection of children’s literature by Tata Trusts, including those in vernacular languages, to explore:

Listen to Appa

Author: Asha Nehemiah | Illustrator: Shubhshree Mathur

Kala listens to her Appa. She really does. So how is it that their visit to Paati’s house turns into one comical mishap after another? She splashes Appa with muddy water. He gets nearly run over by a cycle. And there’s more! This laugh-out-loud story captures the chaos of a child trying her best and a father who rolls with it. Filled with lively illustrations and lovable quirks (yes, Appa’s scrunchie too), the book captures the mayhem of an ordinary day spent in the company of a very curious child.

2. Ilham’s Birthday

Author: Aftab Yusuf Shaikh | Illustrator: Tishya Malya

Ilham has just turned a year older and her Papa has given her the most precious gift of all, her very own fifty rupee note. But where can she keep it safe? Her new frock doesn’t have a pocket! As she darts through the old-city bustle, past the Makkah Masjid, sweet shops and cloth stalls, we join her search for the perfect solution. Steeped in the sights and warmth of Hyderabad, this endearing tale is about small joys and a little girl’s very big moment.

3. Angry Akku

Author: Vinayak Varma | Illustrator: Vinayak Varma

Akku is having one of those days when nothing feels right, and everything is too much. Luckily, Appa is right there, not with lectures, but with time, patience, and buttermilk. He listens. He coaxes. He offers crayons. Through drawings, Akku slowly untangles her anger and lets out every grumpy thought. With gentle humor, psychological insights and sharp storytelling, the book shows readers what it takes to help children navigate their emotions. This one is for every parent who’s met a grumpy face — and every child who’s needed space to be heard.

4. Baba in a Sari

Author: Kavita Singh Kale | Illustrator: Kavita Singh Kale

What starts as an ordinary afternoon turns into a joyful whirl of colour as Moli and Baba dive into a heap of saris. There’s a fashion show to plan, with outfits that sparkle and swirl and make them both feel fabulous. This heart-warming story delighs with the simple joy of dress-up and the deep pride of a dad who joins in, wholeheartedly. With vibrant visuals, it celebrates imagination, expression, and the magical freedom of being exactly who you want to be.

5. Daddy’s Mo

Author: Madhuri Purandare | Illustrator: Madhuri Purandare

Of all the things Anu loves about her daddy: his crispy pakoras, his bright paper lanterns, his silly wrestling moves, it is his moustache she adores most. Every day, she watches him trim it just right, brush it neatly, and twirl it with pride. It curls just so, smells of shaving cream, and wiggles when he laughs. From turbaned warriors to clever TV detectives, she imagines every 'mo' in the world. Funny, tender, and brimming with character, this charming story is a child's affectionate tribute to a small but mighty detail, and to a father who is equal parts superhero and best friend. Ultimately, the story offers a comforting truth that love can survive even the most unexpected changes. Yes, even a clean-shaven face.