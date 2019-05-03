Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and Ishita Kumar's wedding called off?

bollywood

Reports had suggested that Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar's wedding had been postponed. Now, however, rumours are rife that the wedding has been called off

Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancee Ishita Kumar celebrated their roka ceremony in New Delhi earlier this year. The couple was all set to marry each other, and Priyanka Chopra had flown down to Delhi with husband Nick Jonas to attend the ceremony.

Priyanka had even taken to Instagram to congratulate the couple. The actress had written, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89"

A few days ago, however, there were reports that Ishita Kumar had undergone emergency surgery, due to which the wedding had been postponed. Ishita had even posted a picture from the hospital saying, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over."

After the surgery, Ishita had shared a picture of herself at a restaurant and captioned it, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings." As per Mumbai Mirror, her mother Nidhi commented on the picture, "Close old book and write," whereas her father wrote, "We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be."

Apparently, pictures of Ishita with Siddharth from the roka ceremony have vanished from Ishita's Instagram account. Reportedly, PeeCee had also unfollowed Ishita on Instagram. And now, Ishita's account itself seems to have been deleted. Earlier, in 2014, Siddharth Chopra was engaged to girlfriend Kanika Mathur, but the wedding was called off citing reasons that Siddharth wanted to concentrate on his career.

Only time will tell if Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar's wedding has been cancelled or not.

