Siblings Day: Sara-Ibrahim, Priyanka-Siddharth celebrate; see photos

As the world celebrates Siblings day on April 10, Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas share their love on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopa/picture courtesy: Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Sara Ali Khan, the actress who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, has won the hearts with her acting chops. After the romantic-drama, Sara was also seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture, Simmba. Now, the newbie is chilling on the foreign lands with her girl gang.

On April 10, as the world observes the Siblings Day, Sara Ali Khan shared an extremely adorable picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom she loves to annoy, like any other sister. The actress captioned: "Happy World Siblings Day to my not so little brother #brotherandsister #bestbro #rock #alwaysandforever [sic]"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared a sweet message for her little brother on Instagram. She wrote: "This guy here is amazing.. full of life and ideas. My baby brother @siddharthchopra89 . Ure getting married to the beautiful @ishittaakumar and I can’t wait! I love you.. #happysiblingday @siddharthchopra89 [sic]

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently preparing for the next release, Aaj Kal (tentative title) which is the sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen along with Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink.

