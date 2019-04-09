Photos: Sara Ali Khan enjoys vacation with her friend in New York

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation! The actress, who wrapped up a schedule of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, is in New York with her friends and is totally giving her fans vacation goals with her posts. She has been giving a glimpse into her holiday scenes via her Instagram page.

"Just wandering in the city of dreams. Thank you Booking.com for this exciting escape. Can't wait to re-explore NYC," she wrote with one picture in which she is seen walking on a colourful street in casuals.

Her Instagram stories give a hint into what else she has been up to. One picture is from the Whitney Museum of American Art, while another is from L.A. Burdick Chocolates, and another from Laduree, Soho. According to sources, Sara is staying at a luxurious five-star hotel on Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, overlooking the Empire State Building.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's pictures from her NYC vacation:



Speaking about Sara Ali Khan's third Bollywood film - Love Aaj Kal 2, the film has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Kartik Aaryan as the male protagonist. The will hit theatres on Valentine's Day next year.

Kartik was last seen in 'Luka Chuppi' alongside Kriti Sanon, while Sara was last seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

