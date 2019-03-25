Watch Video: This act of Sara Ali Khan left Kartik Aaryan embarrassed

bollywood

It was at a party for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film that Sara yelled Kartik's name aloud, which left the latter blushing

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were in Delhi for Imtiaz Ali's film's shooting. The first schedule of the film has been wrapped for Sara Ali Khan, and the team had a small gathering to celebrate this. Sara surprised her fans with a video from the celebration, which had Sara and Kartik greeting their fans, cutting a cake and creating some memorable moments from their first film together.

Sara Ali Khan shared the video on Instagram and captioned: "And that's a schedule wrap for me in Delhi [sic]." Sara is seen yelling Kartik's name out loud, while the latter holds his hand over her mouth to stop her from shouting his name. On the other hand, Kartik, too, is enjoying the moment.

Fans of both these actors went gaga over this video and commented, "Sir when we will get to see u both @kartikaaryan and @saraalikhan95," "this made my day [sic]" and many such comments. In fact, a user was curious to know whether Sara and Kartik are dating each other. The user wrote, "Are you both dating??? Nation wants to know [sic]."

Many videos and photos of Sara and Kartik were leaked from the film's set, which is said to be the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, which had Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

It was on the chat show, Koffee With Karan, where Sara Ali Khan admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and wished to go on a coffee date with him. When Kartik was asked about it, he said that he is making enough money so Saif Ali Khan can agree on sending his daughter out with him on a coffee date. In fact, at one of the big Bollywood weddings, Ranveer Singh was seen introducing Sara to Kartik.

Sweet, we say!

