Photos: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2

A new set of pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are doing rounds on social media. The clicks are from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 in New Delhi

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2. Pictures: Instagram (Sara's fanclub)/Pallav Paliwal

After a video of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan was leaked from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2, a few more pictures from the sets in New Delhi have surfaced. The duo is seen engaged in a conversation while the crew is all toes to prepare for the next shot. Dressed in a red bodycon dress, Sara looked lovely. Kartik wore a sweater jacket and pants with running shoes, sipping coffee and engrossed in a conversation with his film's leading lady.

We aren't aware of the actual coffee date they both mentioned about in Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, but here's a small teaser of what Sara and Kartik's coffee date might look like. Sara had professed her liking for Kartik on this chat show and later when the Luka Chuppi actor graced the show's couch, he said that as mentioned by her actor-father, Saif Ali Khan, he is trying to earn more money to take Sara out on a coffee date.

Sara Ai Khan and Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 in New Delhi. Photo: Pallav Paliwal

Talking about Love Aaj Kal 2, the film, it is helmed by Imtiaz Ali, and is a sequel to his 2009 flick, Love Aaj Kal that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Much before the announcement of Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, its star cast created immense buzz around the film. However, the film's shooting commenced quite recently and its videos and stills have started surfacing on social media.

On the professional front, Kartik is basking in the success of his recent release, Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon, and is currently shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. Relatively new to the glamour world and two films old (Kedarnath and Simmba), Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting with Kartik Aaryan for this Imtiaz Ali directorial.

