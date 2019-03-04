Sara Ali Khan, Diljit Dosanjh bag 'Best Koffee Debut' award at Koffee with Karan - 6

television

As the sixth season of Koffee with Karan concluded on Sunday - March 03, 2019, the renowned chat show declared its awards for the season with the help of the jury comprising of Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das, and Mallika Dua

Sara Ali Khan and Diljit Dosanjh

Even before the award season, Sara Ali Khan has already begun sweeping off awards. The newbie, who made her debut on Television with Koffee With Karan's latest season, has received the Best Debut -Female award on the show, while Diljit Dosanjh bagged the Best Debut - Male award.

Owing to the astounding confidence, impressive spontaneity and bubbly yet poised personality, Sara Ali Khan emerged as the clear winner at the 'Best Koffee Debut - Female' award.

Accepting the award, Sara Ali Khan said, "This is my Claim to Fame given that it was the first time I was ever seen. So I have to thank the entire jury, Malaika, Mallika, Vir and Kirron ma'am, for giving me this lovely and delicious honour."

Thanking Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan said, "Thank you Karan, firstly for calling me on the show, secondly for being so nice to me, and thirdly for giving me this award that I shall cherish forever."

The actress created an uproar with her first ever appearance which also marked her Koffee debut. Sara Ali Khan created a mark and carved her niche with her wit and quirk amassing a fanbase long before her big screen debut.

In fact, the much talked about episode garnered the most TRP amongst the entire season.

Sara Ali Khan has been captivating the hearts of the audience with her unmatchable sense of humor backed by her confidence and grace. The actress who has earlier been awarded as the 'Fresh Face of the Year' has now added another award to her kitty.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's next - Love Aaj Kal sequel, whereas, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good News.

