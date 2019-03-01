Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan team up with Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal sequel

bollywood

The movie will also reportedly star Randeep Hooda and Sara Ali Khan, who had once said that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has collaborated with one of his "favourite" filmmakers Imtiaz Ali for the sequel to "Love Aaj Kal".

"Love Aaj Kal", which released 10 years ago, starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Talking about Imtiaz, Kartik said in a statement: "He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening."

"Unlike Imtiaz's previous two films -- 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' and 'Tamasha' -- which were set in foreign locales, this one will be shot in Punjab and Delhi," said a source.

The shooting is expected to start in Delhi next week. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz.

This project will bring together Dinesh of Maddock films and Kartik after "Luka Chuppi" that released on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever