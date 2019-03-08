Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan kissing in this leaked video from Love Aaj Kal 2?

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan's fan club shared this video on social media where he is kissing Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video shared by Kartik's fan club on Twitter.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have already begun shooting for their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2 in New Delhi. The film, helmed by Imtiaz Ali is a sequel to his 2009 flick, Love Aaj Kal that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Much before the announcement of Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, its star cast created immense buzz around them. However, it's just a been a week that the film's shooting has commenced and a video from Love Aaj Kal 2 set has leaked online.

In the leaked video from the sets, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are indulged in a slow romantic dance and eventually end up kissing each other.

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

On the other hand, Sara had professed her liking for Kartik on the chat show, Koffee With Karan. When asked by the host, Karan Johar, who she would want to get married to and go on a date with, Sara took Ranbir's name for marriage and Kartik's to go out on a date with. Sara had graced the couch with father Saif Ali Khan and he was quick to say, "If he's got the money he can take her."

Later, when Kartik appeared on the show and he was asked about his coffee date with Sara, he said, "I am trying to earn more and more money right now. Saif sir said, 'Does he have money?' She is a princess. So, you know to ask her out on a date, I would require a certain bank balance."

On the professional front, Kartik is basking in the success of his recent release, Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon, and is currently shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. Relatively new to the glamour world and two films old (Kedarnath and Simmba), Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting with Kartik Aaryan for this Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan agrees for coffee date with Sara Ali Khan, asks for date and time!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates