Kartik Aaryan agrees for coffee date with Sara Ali Khan, asks for date and time!

Sara Ali Khan had mentioned on Koffee With Karan Season 6 that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram.

In response to Sara Ali Khan's request made on Koffee With Karan's show, Kartik Aaryan has agreed to go on a coffee date with the Kedarnath actor. Sara had appeared on Karan Johar's chat show with daddy dearest Saif Ali Khan and revealed that she would want to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor.

Sara further went on to say that she would also want to go on a coffee date with Kartik Aaryan. Not for once, but the newbie has time and again, and at events, professed her wish to sip coffee with Aaryan. However, at a recent event attended by Kartik Aaryan, he was asked about the same and this is what he replied, "As far as coffee date is concerned, Sara's mother (Amrita Singh) has told her that 'You should stop talking about it because you have said it many times and now let Kartik react on it'."

Further giving his reaction to Sara's coffee proposal, Kartik said, "So, I can just say that I am ready for a coffee date. Sara just needs to tell me the time and place."

There are reports that Sara and Kartik are in contention for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. The film earlier featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. When Kartik was prodded about the same, he clarified saying, "I think this question could be better answered by Imtiaz sir about. Till the time, he doesn’t give confirmation on the same I won’t be able to comment on it."

On the professional front, Kartik will next be seen in Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release on March 1, 2019. Apart from this, he will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in Kirik Party.

